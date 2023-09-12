Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp shared his perspective on his successful career in the world of football, highlighting that his greatest achievement is not found in the renowned titles he has won, such as the Champions League and the Premier League, but in his promotion with Mainz to the highest category of German football in 2004.

(You may be interested in: Amaranto Perea, worried about the field of the Chile-Colombia game: ‘We want guarantees’).

During a visit to Mainz, Klopp recalled the challenging road they faced.

“The conditions were so bad that no one considered it possible. But we stayed the course and we achieved it. Later I have won more important titles, but also because I have had better teams at my disposal, better conditions, more money,” said the coach.

The former German footballer stressed the importance of personal perception in his success: ““It’s not about how things look from the outside, but about how you feel.”

(You may be interested in: Lionel Messi: this is the multimillion-dollar mansion he bought facing the sea in Miami).

Jürgen Norbert Klopp is a German former footballer and coach.

The coach also recalled his promotion with players whose careers were at a critical point, giving them a second chance.

Mainz was the first club for which Klopp served as coach. Then, he continued his successful career at Borussia Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga in 2011 and 2012, as well as the German Cup in that last year.

In 2013, he led Dortmund to the Champions League final, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bayern.

Finally, in 2015, Klopp joined Liverpool, achieving notable titles such as the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League in 2020 and the English Cup in 2022.

Liverpool, at the feet of Luis Díaz, hero of qualification for the Champions League final

More news

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.