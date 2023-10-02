Liverpool assured that “Sports integrity” has been damaged by the legal goal disallowed by Colombian Luis Díaz in last weekend’s league match against Tottenham Hotspur, adding that he will “explore options.”

The “PGMOL” (or Referees Commission, as we would know it in Mexico) has recognized a human error in the annulment of Luis Díaz’s goal in today’s Spurs v Liverpool 😶 Not only in Mexico, friends 😶‍🌫️pic.twitter.com/ia7bchnd2X — Brian Adrian Sulvaran (@sulvaranmx) September 30, 2023

These errors have been categorized as a 'human error' and are unacceptable.

The ‘Reds’ were clearly harmed this weekend when the VAR did not validate a legal goal by Luis Díaz that the linesman had disallowed for offside. The Premier League recognized human error and those in charge of refereeing the VAR in that match distanced themselves from the next matches.

“We understand the pressures that referees work under, but these pressures are supposed to be relieved, not increased, by the existence of VAR. It is unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not given for the correct decision to be made and therefore , there was no intervention. These failures have been categorized as a ‘human error’ and is unacceptable. We hope there will be a review with complete transparency“Liverpool said in a statement.

‘Lucho’ started against Tottenham. Photo: Twitter: Liverpool FC

“This is vital so that there is confidence in future decisions and applies to all clubs so that these situations do not occur again. Meanwhile, so many, We will explore the range of options available, as a solution is needed“, it adds.

Liverpool ended up losing the match against Tottenham, in which they played from the 25th minute with ten players, due to the expulsion of Curtis Jones, and with nine in the last half hour due to Diogo Jota’s red card.

