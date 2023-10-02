As we grow older and age surpasses 60 years, physical activity It becomes a key ally to maintain good health and quality of life.

Older adults, in particular those over 60 years oldcan benefit greatly from an appropriate exercise routine adapted to their needs.

Next, we present to you some exercises for people over 60 years old, recommended by medical professionals and the World Health Organization (WHO) for this population.

Aerobic exercises for optimal cardiovascular health

One of the fundamental pillars for older adults is aerobic activity. The WHO advises that they perform 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week or 75 to 150 minutes of intense aerobic activity.

This can include activities such as brisk walking, swimming, cycling, or even dancing. These exercises benefit cardiovascular, pulmonary and circulatory health, in addition to reducing the risk of common diseases at this stage of life, such as diabetes and heart disease.

Muscle strengthening to prevent falls

Muscle strengthening is essential to maintain balance and prevent falls and related injuries.

Resistance and muscle strengthening exercises are a crucial part of the exercise routine for older adults.

These may include weight lifting, push-ups, resistance band exercises, and exercises that use body weight.

It is vital to start with light weights or low resistance and gradually increase the difficulty to avoid injury.

Walking: a safe and effective option

Walking is an excellent exercise option for older adults. Walking at a moderate or high intensity can strengthen muscles, improve aerobic capacity, balance and balance.

Plus, it’s a low-impact activity that most people can do safely, making it an ideal choice for staying active.

Swimming: no impact, with great benefits

Swimming is another highly beneficial exercise for older adults, since the water eliminates the impact on the joints while working on muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance.

This activity is especially useful for preventing heart problems and maintaining optimal health as we age.

Yoga: improves quality of life

Yoga, particularly chair yoga, is a healthy practice for older adults who may have balance problems, back pain, or poor flexibility.

Although it is less intense than traditional yoga, it has been shown to improve quality of life and physical endurance in this population, helping them stay active and flexible.