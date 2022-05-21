Luis Díaz has lived four dream months at Liverpool, in which he has already won two titles, the League Cup and the FA Cup, and also reached the Champions League final, in which on May 28 he will face to Real Madrid, in Saint-Denis.

But now the peasant and his team, Liverpool, face one of the great challenges of the season: seeking the Premier League title, although they are at a disadvantage. Those led by Jürgen Klopp arrive on the last day one point behind Manchester City, the leader of the championship.

(Also read: Luis Díaz and his most human side: a great gesture to brighten the life of a child)

The team led by Josep Guardiola will close at home against Aston Villa. Liverpool will also play at their home, Anfield Road, against Wolverhampton. The two games will be simultaneous, at 10 am, Colombian time. The first will be seen on ESPN and the second on ESPN2.

Guardiola’s last chance of the season

Pep, who was left without the possibility of playing in the Champions League final, points everything to the Premier to save a season in which he was 12 points ahead of the only rival who could take the title from him.

“It is the most difficult (to win). There are many weeks, many games, problems with injuries, good and bad moments… There are many different situations. Success is being there fighting for the title in recent years”, Guardiola said at a press conference.

See also Barcelona and Arsenal value an exchange “I would love to be in Paris next week, but it’s different to win 38 games or win 6 or 7.” Josep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City.

“Liverpool were unstoppable when they won and we didn’t do well enough, but the rest of the years we’ve been there. When you fight for the Premier League you enjoy it in the locker room. Our lives are happier when we win, and winning makes for better training and a better atmosphere. It is not a single match like the FA Cup: regularity is rewarded, day by day, ” Guardiola added, leaving the initial feeling of downplaying his rival’s achievements.

(Also: Dian responds to Juan S. Cabal for charging for sending the Madrid trophy)

Immediately, Pep had to clarify: “I’m not saying it’s not important. I would love to be in Paris next week, but it’s different to win 38 games or win 6 or 7. I’ve always liked the Champions League, it’s beautiful. We are close”.

Liverpool, between the illusion of title and the doubt by the injuries

Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive with the urgency to win and hope that City do not to celebrate a local league title after two years. In 2020, when Liverpool broke a 30-year drought, people were left with the desire to celebrate: football was behind closed doors, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“We have many reasons to celebrate. I think you have to celebrate life. I know that two years ago we did not have a street parade, but now I am happy that we can fulfill what I promised at that time. We couldn’t care less what others say, we decide if we want to celebrate it. May 29 will be a great day,” said Jürgen Klopp.

“We have many reasons to celebrate. I think you have to celebrate life. I know that two years ago we didn’t have a parade through the streets.” Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

The definition of the Premier League title has an additional ingredient: the manager of City’s rival, Aston Villa, is Liverpool idol Steven Gerrard, the third player with the most matches played in that shirt (710) and champion, among other things, of the Uefa Cup in 2001 and the Champions League in 2005, as well as three League Cups, two FA Cups, one Community Shield and one European Super Cup.

Luis Diaz’s celebration of the FA Cup title.

Asked about it, Klopp replied: “If I played a game where I could help Borussia Dortmund or Mainz, I would, but I’m not playing and neither is Stevie. It would be better if it was him instead of me! But Stevie will take the game 100 percent without me having to call him.”

Luis Díaz, very surely, will be available again to be a starter today, after having remained on the bench, without minutes, in the match that Liverpool beat Southampton on Tuesday (1-2) to keep title options alive. In addition, the panorama of injured players poses an additional problem for Klopp’s approach: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, key players in his scheme, are affected, among others.

(In other news: Kylian Mbappe: his mother gave new details about his future)

“I have no idea what we are going to do this weekend. I understand about the goals with Mohamed Salah, but we won’t take any risks. It looks good and the boys have taken steps forward. I would prefer that they could play on the weekend for reasons of rhythm”, assured the German coach.



When Díaz arrived in England, Liverpool was 9 points behind Manchester City. Today he has it shot. Will it be enough to celebrate?

SPORTS

More sports news

– The home runs start: statistical balance of the classifieds

– Colombia National Team: a name fell that sounded like the team’s DT

– Egan Bernal: the cyclist’s mother talks about his first chemotherapy