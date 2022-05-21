Saturday, May 21, 2022
Sports programming for this Saturday May 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in Sports
National vs. Junior

National vs. Junior

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The Giro d’Italia, the home runs of the BetPlay League and the NBA steal the spotlight.

CARACOL TELEVISION / DIRECTV SPORTS
6 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 14.

CLEAR SPORTS
7:30 AM Vuelta a Burgos feminine, stage 3.

STAR+
9 AM Formula 1, Classification of the Spanish Grand Prix.
11 AM IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 Qualifying.
1:30 p.m. Serie A, Lazio vs. HellasVerona.
2 PM Ligue 1, PSG vs. Metz.
2:45 PM Brazilian, Flamengo vs. Goias.

ESPN
10:30 a.m. LaLiga, Valencia vs. Celtic.

ESPN3
10:15 AM Series A, Genoa vs. Bologna.

WIN SPORTS
11 AM Colombian Basketball League, ‘Play-offs’.

ESPN2
12 PM Golf, PGA Championship, third round.
7:30 p.m. NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat.

ESPNExtra
1:45 p.m. Series A, Fiorentina vs. Juventus.

WIN SPORTS+
3 PM Envigado vs. Sports Tolima.
5:15 PM Independent Medellin vs. Equity.
7:30 p.m. Junior vs. National Athletic

