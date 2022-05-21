Sports programming for this Saturday May 21

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
National vs. Junior
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
The Giro d’Italia, the home runs of the BetPlay League and the NBA steal the spotlight.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 20, 2022, 10:55 PM
CARACOL TELEVISION / DIRECTV SPORTS
6 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 14.
CLEAR SPORTS
7:30 AM Vuelta a Burgos feminine, stage 3.
STAR+
9 AM Formula 1, Classification of the Spanish Grand Prix.
11 AM IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 Qualifying.
1:30 p.m. Serie A, Lazio vs. HellasVerona.
2 PM Ligue 1, PSG vs. Metz.
2:45 PM Brazilian, Flamengo vs. Goias.
ESPN
10:30 a.m. LaLiga, Valencia vs. Celtic.
ESPN3
10:15 AM Series A, Genoa vs. Bologna.
WIN SPORTS
11 AM Colombian Basketball League, ‘Play-offs’.
ESPN2
12 PM Golf, PGA Championship, third round.
7:30 p.m. NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat.
ESPNExtra
1:45 p.m. Series A, Fiorentina vs. Juventus.
WIN SPORTS+
3 PM Envigado vs. Sports Tolima.
5:15 PM Independent Medellin vs. Equity.
7:30 p.m. Junior vs. National Athletic
SPORTS
May 20, 2022, 10:55 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Saturday
Leave a Reply