The team, which played with ten players after midfielder Curtis Jones was sent off in the 26th minute, succeeded in opening the scoring through its Colombian striker, Luis Dias (34), but his goal was canceled due to offside, which was indicated by the “VAR”.

Two minutes later, Tottenham scored their first goal, then Liverpool equalized, and the London team added the second in time with friendly fire to emerge victorious 2-1.

After the end of the match, the Professional Referees Association acknowledged that there was “a clear and frank human error, which should have led to the goal being awarded through the intervention of the mouse, but the latter did not intervene.”

On Sunday, Liverpool confirmed in a statement with harsh and offensive words that it wanted to “explore the range of available options,” and considered that “it is clear that the laws of the game were not applied correctly, which undermined sporting integrity.”

But on Monday, the British newspaper The Independent said that Liverpool had asked to listen to what happened between the VAR room and the stadium referee, after reports of a misunderstanding between the two parties, as the two VAR referees thought the goal was counted, so they did not intervene.

The Referees Association suspended VAR referees Darren England and Daniel Cook for the remainder of the seventh stage matches of the English Premier League, against the backdrop of the disallowed goal.

The Independent referred to ongoing discussions within the Referees Association about when to release the audio file of the discussion that took place between the referees, explaining that there is “increasing pressure to do so sooner.”

A number of officials in other clubs in the English Premier League are expressing their increasing dissatisfaction with this controversy, with a growing feeling that Liverpool “must accept that mistakes occur,” according to the newspaper.

While there was initial sympathy for Liverpool over the scale of the error, the force of the club’s statement “disturbed officials at other clubs.”