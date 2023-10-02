Huittine’s baby abduction | “What the hell is this” – This is how the suspected baby kidnapper reacted to the bus stop

The suspect in Huittinen’s baby abduction came to Helsinki by bus. The bus driver now tells about the moment when the police arrested the suspect.

Police arrested a young woman from Pori on Thursday from the bus traveling from Satakunta to Helsinki, who is suspected of taking a newborn baby from her mother that same day in Satakunta’s Huittis.

The police stopped the bus on Stockholm Street in Meilahti, where they blocked and inspected the bus, says the bus driver interviewed by HS Hannah. He does not appear in the story with his full name due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“I knew it was no ordinary stop. They came to the car and said that the back door of the bus is not allowed to be opened. They shouted that the police were checking the car. In the end, a young woman was found in the back seat with a baby.”

of HS the interviewed driver describes the arrest as being quick. Some of the passengers didn’t even notice that the police removed passengers from the ride.

According to the driver, the woman reacted calmly to the arrest.

“He said ‘what the hell is this’ but then left with the police after we had taken his bag out of the boot of the bus.”

According to the driver, the trip had gone normally until the woman’s arrest.

He says that he paid attention to her young appearance in particular. The woman also did not have a car seat on the trip, as is usually the case with those traveling with a baby.

“The baby was in a chest bag inside the jacket, and nothing was visible of the baby except the head cap. The baby’s voice was heard a few times during the trip, but it didn’t cry. You couldn’t see much of them, because the woman was sitting quite far behind.”

Other According to him, those on the bus were embarrassed by the situation. After the situation ended, many passengers wondered what it could have been about.

The driver also admits that he thought about the same thing. He says that he first suspected that the case was a family dispute where one of the parents had left with the child without telling the other parent.

“This has happened before. However, the actions of the police in this case seemed too exaggerated.”

Finally, the information that the woman who was on the ride was suspected of the baby abduction in Huittinis reached the driver’s ears as well. He admits that this kind of thing doesn’t happen every day.

“A special case when so many police officers were involved. The fact that the police come on the bus is nothing special. Quite a few times, the police pick up young or older people from the bus, for example.”