from Health editorial

Scientists have identified a “molecular signature” (IFNAP) that predicts the sensitivity of liver cancer to immunotherapy drugs, a possible new pre-operative strategy that is very important for patients

There are two studies that identify for the first time which patients with liver tumors can undergo neo-adjuvant (ie preoperative) immunotherapy with a high probability of success. Both represent a real turning point that can change the fate of those affected by this type of tumor, a significant paradigm shift, which opens up the possibility of liver transplantation even to those cases that until now could not have benefited from it due to of the severity of the disease.

Radio-embolization to enhance the effect Anti-PD1 immunotherapy drugs have been in clinical practice for years now for the treatment of melanoma, lung cancer and other solid tumors, but in the case of the liver they have variable and unpredictable efficacy. "The therapy enhances the body's immune capacity and causes an important number of immunocompetent cells to converge on the tumor site, capable of recognizing and destroying oncogenic cells – explains Sherrie Bhoori, specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology of general surgery with an oncological focus 1 of the INT -. However, we know that only 20% of patients respond to this therapy, and at the moment the mechanisms that determine its sensitivity are not known. For this reason, we have now entered another phase of study, that is, the one that will allow us to identify patients who will be able to benefit from immunotherapy drugs and therefore be candidates for other more radical treatments, such as liver transplantation". However, immunotherapy is not the only path that researchers are currently following. Another recent work published in Gut, curated by Licia Rivoltini of the INT immunotherapy unit, demonstrated the possibility of enhancing the immunological effect of anti-PD1 drugs with a pre-treatment. «Physical treatments such as radio-embolization can "prepare the ground" for the actual therapy – clarifies Mazzaferro, who coordinated the study -. In practice, they stimulate the production of specific tumor antigens, capable of activating groups of immunocompetent cells against the tumor, which will then be enhanced by immunotherapeutic drugs".

The guidelines change These studies not only broaden the range of therapeutic solutions for the treatment of liver cancer, currently the fifth most frequent cause of death from cancer worldwide, but can change the strategic approach to the treatment of this type of tumour. “Further research will be needed to obtain increasingly personalized therapies – concludes Bhoori, but the decision of the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) is significant: having examined the results of scientific works, the inclusion of neo-adjuvant immunotherapy was approved in the next European guidelines. This therapeutic approach therefore becomes one of the possible strategies to be adopted in selected cases, in particular when the so-called molecular signature is present”.