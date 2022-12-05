kylian mbappe was elected for the third time in Qatar MVP of the match, this time after the French victory against Poland. However, it was the first time that the Parisian footballer went to testify before journalists after receiving the award. His refusal to do so on the other two previous occasions entails a fine for the French Football Federationa fine that, assured the “10”, he will pay personally, since the FFF does not have to pay for his personal decision.
But why hadn’t Mbappé attended his appointment with the media? the one of psg was justified yesterday: “I have nothing against journalists, if I didn’t come to speak it’s because I need to fully concentrate on the competition and not waste energy on other things“.
The truth is that those mentioned above could not be the only reasons for Mbappé not to appear before the media. As it has been learned, the Parisian refuses to advertise and sponsor brands of various kinds, such as alcoholic beverages (in fact, Mbappé curiously covers the name of the sponsor of the MVP trophy “Budweiser”), fast food, sugary drinks such as Coca Cola, betting houses…
In fact, after the intervention of his lawyer Delphine Verheyden, the forward managed in 2022 not to attend a series of advertising events for the French team with brands such as Coca Cola, KFC or the manufacturer of snacks belin.
Although that of Mbappé and the press has been one of the topics in recent days, the display of quality that the player himself is carrying out with Les Bleus is being significantly more media, and is already beginning to aim for its second World Cup after the one won in 2018 in Russia which, at only 23 years old, would be quite a milestone.
#Kylian #Mbappé #speak #press #World #Cup
Leave a Reply