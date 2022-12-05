But why hadn’t Mbappé attended his appointment with the media? the one of psg was justified yesterday: “I have nothing against journalists, if I didn’t come to speak it’s because I need to fully concentrate on the competition and not waste energy on other things“.

Mbappé did it again. ❌ He was the MVP for the third time in four games… and covered the Budweiser brand again, the sponsor of the award. Why? 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uGTH2i6u0Q — Relay (@relay) December 5, 2022

In fact, after the intervention of his lawyer Delphine Verheyden, the forward managed in 2022 not to attend a series of advertising events for the French team with brands such as Coca Cola, KFC or the manufacturer of snacks belin.