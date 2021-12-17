A team of medical experts has advised the US government that the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are better than the Janssen vaccine. The panel points to the weaker protection and greater risks of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), such as clots in the blood. And the accelerated booster campaign caused a peak load at the call center of the GGDs. Read all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

#LIVE #advice #sting #Janssen #corona #vaccine #paper #due #urge #order #packages