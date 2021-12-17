Lega, Salvini focuses on Morisi. No longer for “the Beast”, I change my role

Matteo Salvini will be back to work with soon Luca Morisi. The leader of the League has decided to bring his former social media manager back to his team. The secretary wants to reserve him a new role: he will appoint him – according to the Fatto Quotidiano – his own head of communication. “Luca Morisi can go back to work with me immediately if he wants. My door is wide open.” The signal, Matteo Salvini, launched it on Wednesday evening, in prime time, interviewed by Massimo Giletti at Non è l’Arena on La7. And it is only the anticipation of an announcement that the leader of the League will make at the beginning of the year, if the investigating judge of Verona will accept the request of the Public Prosecutor to file the former guru of the “Beast“.

One way – continues Il Fatto – to compensate him after the controversy and resignation from the secretariat in recent months and at the same time keep him close to manage the party’s communication at 360 degrees. The official return of I died, they explain from via Bellerio, it will probably materialize in end of January when the investigating judge has decided. An appointment that the governist wing of the party will not like, which in September had discharged Morisi by taking him to resignation. The return of the former guru of the “Beast” will also serve Salvini in view of the referendum campaign on justice of next spring: the leader of the Carroccio he wants to take his case as an example of Italian “bad justice”.

