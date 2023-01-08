The ceasefire unilaterally declared by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has failed, says Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky during his daily video message. “The world has once again seen how false statements from Moscow are on every level,” said Zelensky, shortly before the ceasefire was officially due to end. Follow all developments of the war in our live blog below.

#LIVE #Ukraine #places #dozens #Russian #artists #sanctions #list