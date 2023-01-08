The government security forces of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the government of the Federal District, under the command of Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) identified the arrival of around 80 buses and trucks in Brasília in the last 24 hours. The objective of the demonstrators is to protest in front of Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace.

These protests will not be allowed and the National Force has already been activated by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino. The minister himself announced the measure at 7:08 pm this Saturday (7.jan.2023) in his Twitter profile:

The main objective of the demonstrators is to stand in front of Congress chanting slogans against the Lula government, against the STF, asking for military intervention to change the federal administration.

In Brasilia there is a camp that has lasted more than 2 months in front of the Army HQ. There, banners calling for federal intervention and slogans against Lula are constant.

Until now, the Lula government has preferred to reduce the movement limit for these demonstrators, in the expectation that the encampments would gradually disappear. So far, that hasn’t happened. That’s why the National Force was triggered. Next week, the Ministries of Justice and Defense should assess the situation to design the strategy to be followed.

The problem has been accentuated in the last 48 hours. In São Paulo, downtown, Bolsonaristas honking and shouting “Lula, thief, your place is in prison” occupied the streets of downtown São Paulo in the late afternoon of Friday (6.jan.2023). Later, at the beginning of the night, also on Friday, the demonstrators managed to block the main access road to Congonhas airport for some time.

This Saturday (7.jan.2023), information reached the national security authorities that radical Bolsonarists intended to block refineries in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with the aim of causing a disruption in the supply of fuel in the country . These movements have been contained. But next week, more drastic measures may eventually be taken to ensure the security of areas considered vital for the functioning of the country.

CAMPING IN BRASÍLIA

THE Power360 visited the Army HQ region, in Brasília, at the end of December 31, 2022, the eve of Lula’s inauguration as president.

Without identifying themselves as journalists, professionals from the Power360 circulated around the place and took pictures and recorded videos. There are among the demonstrators, as far as it was possible to ascertain, many relatives of senior Army officers. The atmosphere in the place was one of tranquility, but the slogans all asked for some kind of federal intervention to prevent the Lula government from starting (it was December 31).

Below, photos and videos of posters and banners found by the Power360 a week ago: