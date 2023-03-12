Wilco Kelderman did not appear at the start. The Dutchman from Jumbo-Visma crashed in yesterday’s stage and had the necessary complaints. He will fly back home today for further investigation. Kelderman is also scheduled for the Tour of Catalonia and the Tour of Italy, where he would ride together with Roglic. The severity of the injury and the recovery period are not yet known.
Jumbo-Visma also lost Dylan van Baarle on Saturday, who stepped down due to physical complaints.
