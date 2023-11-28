IGN announced with a trailer the arrival of an interesting documentary dedicated to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe long-awaited open-world action adventure produced by Ubisoft and based on the famous film saga by James Cameron.

The concept behind this in-depth analysis is the fact that Frontiers of Pandora is not a simple licensed title, but rather a canon story in the Avatar universeas confirmed in the last few hours by the French company.

In short, it is no coincidence that Ubisoft already knows what will happen in the films: by knowing the scripts, the company will be able to avoid dealing with the same topics that we will see at the cinema, so as to prevent repetitions that could weaken the story.