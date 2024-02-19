Israel claims comprehensive military control over all Palestinian territories even in the event of an agreement with the Palestinians on a two-state solution. “In any case, with or without a permanent solution: Israel will maintain complete security control over all areas west of the Jordan,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message on Monday evening. This “of course” includes the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

As Israel's most important ally, the USA is increasingly supporting the two-state solution, which envisages the peaceful coexistence of Israel and a future Palestinian state. This should largely extend to the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967, i.e. the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Washington wants to link the end of the current Gaza war – which is by no means within reach – with the move towards a two-state solution in order to bring lasting peace to the Middle East region.

As a politician on the Israeli right, Netanyahu has built his political career largely on his declared opposition to the two-state solution. “Everyone knows that it was I who for decades blocked the creation of a Palestinian state that would threaten our existence,” he said on Monday.

His government unanimously approved a resolution on Sunday in which Israel rejects any attempt to unilaterally “impose” the creation of a Palestinian state on itself. Netanyahu said on Monday that he now wanted to submit the resolution to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. A Palestinian state could only come about “in direct negotiations” between Israel and the Palestinians, he said on Sunday after the government meeting.