Israel claims comprehensive military control over all Palestinian territories even in the event of an agreement with the Palestinians on a two-state solution. “In any case, with or without a permanent solution: Israel will maintain complete security control over all areas west of the Jordan,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message on Monday evening. This “of course” includes the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
As a politician on the Israeli right, Netanyahu has built his political career largely on his declared opposition to the two-state solution. “Everyone knows that it was I who for decades blocked the creation of a Palestinian state that would threaten our existence,” he said on Monday.
His government unanimously approved a resolution on Sunday in which Israel rejects any attempt to unilaterally “impose” the creation of a Palestinian state on itself. Netanyahu said on Monday that he now wanted to submit the resolution to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. A Palestinian state could only come about “in direct negotiations” between Israel and the Palestinians, he said on Sunday after the government meeting.
