Cinemex's publication simply limits itself to saying that Final Fantasy VII: The Rescueas it is known in Latin America, will arrive soon. Despite the tentative date of March 7 on their website, tickets cannot be purchased yet. So those interested should be attentive, as it will surely be an event with only a few rooms.

This story is a continuation of the events of the original PlayStation game. Here we follow Cloud who faces three strange individuals who seek the resurrection of Sephiroth. All in a 3D animated film that fans of this installment appreciate a lot.

In different parts of the world Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children returned to movie theaters. He also did it with some never-before-seen scenes that add more context to his story. Perhaps its proximity to the release of Rebirth is a clue that its plots will be woven in an important way.. Have you already seen it?

Do I have to watch Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children before Rebirth?

In an interview about Final Fantasy VII Rebirthits producers were questioned about connections with Advent Children. Here both responded that the entire trilogy started with Remake will end up connecting with the animated film. So, even if you don't see it before, it seems that it will be necessary to give more context to the trilogy when it comes to an end.

'We're going to connect with Advent Children, that will be part of the canon. The general story and its development will not deviate much from the path, so that they make sense with the film in the end. Of course we added some extras to raise a little doubt.' Said Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Rebirth. So if you are a fan you already know what movie to see in the cinema on March 7.

