Zahedi was responsible for operations in Syria and Lebanon, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim. Seven other Revolutionary Guard members were killed in the explosion, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad described the attack in a statement quoted by state news agency Sana “heinous terrorist attack”, who killed “a number of innocent people.” However, Israel “cannot have any influence on the connections between Iran and Syria,” he added. As seen in photos, visited Mekdad the site of the alleged attack.
Israel's air force bombs repeatedly targets in neighboring Syria and thereby wants to prevent Iran and its allied militias such as the Lebanese Hezbollah from expanding their military influence in the country. On Friday, more than 50 people were killed in heavy air strikes in northwestern Syria in Aleppo province, according to the Observatory for Human Rights. But an attack on the Iranian embassy compound would have a new quality.
