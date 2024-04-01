According to Iran's state broadcaster on Monday, it is said to be Mohammad Reza Zahedi, “one of the leading commanders of the Al-Quds Brigades,” the Revolutionary Guard's foreign unit. It was said that he “died as a martyr” in “an attack by fighters of the Zionist regime” on the consulate building.

Zahedi was responsible for operations in Syria and Lebanon, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim. Seven other Revolutionary Guard members were killed in the explosion, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad described the attack in a statement quoted by state news agency Sana “heinous terrorist attack”, who killed “a number of innocent people.” However, Israel “cannot have any influence on the connections between Iran and Syria,” he added. As seen in photos, visited Mekdad the site of the alleged attack.