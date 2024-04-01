Patrushev announced the training of mercenaries by NATO instructors for operations against the Russian Federation

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that NATO instructors are training saboteurs who will take part in anti-Russian operations. According to him, preparations are being carried out in various states. Patrushev added that the North Atlantic Alliance does not hesitate to use terrorists to achieve its goals.

As the Secretary of the Security Council pointed out, the United States of America (USA) uses the bloc as a tool for conducting “hybrid wars.” “Its members obediently carry out instructions to apply economic sanctions, freeze financial resources, carry out intelligence activities, psychological operations and cyber attacks, and are involved in actions to undermine and disorganize the public administration system of countries that do not agree with the policies of the Anglo-Saxons,” the speaker emphasized.

Patrushev called the weakening of Russia the goal of the collective West

Patrushev said that for many years the goal of Western countries has been to weaken the Russian Federation. He explained that the collective West plans to remove Russia as a political and economic competitor, and then completely erase the country from the political map of the world through dismemberment.

Commenting on the words of the head of the NATO military committee, Rob Bauer, about readiness for war with Russia, the Security Council secretary said that such statements are consistent with the spirit of the alliance’s policy. Patrushev also recalled the report of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. It is noteworthy that the main task in the document is not only to “contain” Russia, but also China.

That is, the North Atlantic Alliance, without hesitation, went beyond its geographical mandate and openly declared global ambitions Nikolay Patrushev Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

The Secretary of the Security Council spoke about US plans for Ukraine

Patrushev said that the United States intends to use Ukraine as an anti-Russian territory under its control. The speaker pointed out that de facto NATO is a party to the conflict in Ukraine, taking part in shelling of Russian regions. For this reason, demilitarization of the state is required, the Secretary of the Security Council is sure.

He explained that after 2014, at the instigation of the North Atlantic Alliance and the United States, Ukraine wanted to resolve the issue of “obstinate” regions by “hard force.” There is irrefutable evidence of this fact, Patrushev added. “The increased militarization of Ukraine began after the coup d’état carried out by the West in Kyiv in February 2014 and the genocide of the Russian-speaking population carried out by the Ukronazis,” he said.