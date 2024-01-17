A little further north in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Wuppertal, meteorologists only expect 5 to 15 centimeters of snow. Even further north in the Ruhr area, at most light snowfall can be expected, Münsterland and East Westphalia probably won't notice anything about the storm. Unlike in other federal states, freezing rain is not to be expected in North Rhine-Westphalia.
As in Hesse, the authorities in several districts in the south of North Rhine-Westphalia had already decided in advance that there should be no face-to-face teaching in schools on Wednesday.
#Live #ticker #snow #freezing #rain #slippery #roads #canceled #flights #FAZ
Leave a Reply