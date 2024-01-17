Vlahovic drags Juventus: Sassuolo knocked out and Inter minus two

Dusan Vlahovic is dragging Juventus. The Serbian striker's season is growing rapidly and if the numbers speak of 9 goals and 2 assists in the league overall, the last 4 games have been a show: goal against Frosinone, backheel for Rabiot against Roma, header in the comeback against Salernitana and now a brace that knocked out Sassuolo.

And Juve remains in Inter's wake: minus two, with the Nerazzurri stopping for the Italian Super Cup, skipping the match against Atalanta (the challenge will be resumed on February 28) and the Bianconeri determined to win the next two matches (in Lecce and at home with Empoli) to get to the Italian derby – scheduled at San Siro on Sunday 4 February (8.45pm) – with the psychological advantage of being ahead of the Nerazzurri in the standings (although obviously with one more game).

Vlahovic-Juventus, the crux of Dusan's contract

Meanwhile, the Juventus people are pampering Dusan Vlahovic: standing ovation at the Allianz Stadium when he replaced Arek Milik in the match won against Sassuolo. The puzzle about the future remains: upon his arrival in 2022, the former Fiorentina striker signed a contract until 2026 with an increasing salary, starting from 7.5 million up to a maximum of 12.5. And next season it will rise to around 20 million gross. It is no secret that the Juve management is aiming to extend the agreement with the Serbian striker for one or two seasons, until 2027 or 2028, diluting his salary over several years. Vlahovic's will is clear: he wants to stay at Juventus. We will have to find a solution: certainly this Dusan could attract the attention of the Premier League clubs, who have always followed his growth, between now and the end of the season…

Vlahovic double show against Sassuolo: “The goal? Finish in the top four”

Dusan Vlahovic great protagonist with a brace in Juventus' 3-0 against Sassuolo: “I can't tell you if it's our best moment or not – the Juventus striker commented to DAZN -, we think one match at a time and always give our best. We remain united, it's a wonderful feeling we've had since the beginning of the season. I hope to score many more goals from free kicks.” Chiesa and Yildiz alternate alongside the Serbian center forward: “I'm happy with Chiesa's goal, he deserves it and he'll need it. Yildiz is young and very strong.”

“Overtaking Inter? We go game by game, we said at the beginning of the season that our goal is to finish in the top four. Let's be calm, let's move forward with patience and then we'll see where we get”, underlines Vlahovic. But Juventus fans now have only one big dream: to steal the scudetto from the Nerazzurri.

Subscribe to the newsletter

