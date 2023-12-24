You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Christmas in Japan
Christmas in Japan
Calls for peace and cessation of conflicts have been part of the leaders' requests.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Christmas is one of the most anticipated dates of the year. Every country, religion and culture celebrates the holiday with different traditions around the world. The war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, has suspended celebrations in some places.
(Also read: Due to the war, Bethlehem, the city where Jesus was born, will not celebrate Christmas)
Pope Francis asked today on the occasion of Christmas “not to confuse the holiday with consumerism” and think about those populations that suffer from war such as Palestine, Israel and Ukraine, during the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.
“I wish you a good Sunday and a Christmas Eve in prayer, in the warmth of affection and sobriety, and if you allow me, a recommendation: Do not confuse celebration with consumerism. As a Christian, you can celebrate in simplicity and without waste, sharing with others. who lack what they need or lack company,” said the pope, leaning out of the window of the papal palace.
Pope Francis asks for peace
Francis also asked to remember this Christmas “our brothers who suffer from war” and “think about Palestine, Israel and Ukraine and those who suffer misery, hunger and slavery.”
“The god who took a human heart, instill humanity in the hearts of men,” Francis wished. He
Pope, who has just recovered from bronchitis, will preside over all the liturgical events of Christmas, beginning with the celebration of Midnight Mass today in St. Peter's Basilica.
Unusual celebrations in Switzerland
At 8 degrees Celsius, Swiss swim in Lake Geneva at Bains des Paquis on Christmas Eve as part of their traditions for the arrival of Christmas Eve.
Protests in the West Bank
Young Palestinian members of the scout movement raise banners condemning and calling for an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas during a procession celebrating the arrival of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem for Christmas in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the Occupied West Bank.
Australia, the first to celebrate
Concerts and celebrations after the arrival of Christmas. This was the atmosphere in Australia, one of the first countries to celebrate this holiday in which gifts, songs and joy bring together hundreds of people.
In Japan the holiday has no religious meaning
Fried chicken, strawberry cream pies and couple dates characterize Christmas in Japan, where only 1.5 percent of the population is Christian. The Japanese country celebrates these holidays without religious meaning, but in November its cities light up even more if possible and certain squares in large cities host European-inspired Christmas markets during December that bring with them the aroma of mulled wine.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #world #prepares #festivities #Christmas #arrived #Australia
Leave a Reply