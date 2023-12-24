Christmas is one of the most anticipated dates of the year. Every country, religion and culture celebrates the holiday with different traditions around the world. The war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, has suspended celebrations in some places.

(Also read: Due to the war, Bethlehem, the city where Jesus was born, will not celebrate Christmas)

Pope Francis asked today on the occasion of Christmas “not to confuse the holiday with consumerism” and think about those populations that suffer from war such as Palestine, Israel and Ukraine, during the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.

“I wish you a good Sunday and a Christmas Eve in prayer, in the warmth of affection and sobriety, and if you allow me, a recommendation: Do not confuse celebration with consumerism. As a Christian, you can celebrate in simplicity and without waste, sharing with others. who lack what they need or lack company,” said the pope, leaning out of the window of the papal palace.

See also Spain will face an ogre and two Cinderellas in the World Cup in Qatar Prayers from the Vatican Pope Francis asks for peace Francis also asked to remember this Christmas “our brothers who suffer from war” and “think about Palestine, Israel and Ukraine and those who suffer misery, hunger and slavery.” “The god who took a human heart, instill humanity in the hearts of men,” Francis wished. He

Pope, who has just recovered from bronchitis, will preside over all the liturgical events of Christmas, beginning with the celebration of Midnight Mass today in St. Peter's Basilica.

Pope Francis from the Vatican

Unusual celebrations in Switzerland At 8 degrees Celsius, Swiss swim in Lake Geneva at Bains des Paquis on Christmas Eve as part of their traditions for the arrival of Christmas Eve.

Swiss in the pre-Christmas celebrations.

Rejection of War Protests in the West Bank Young Palestinian members of the scout movement raise banners condemning and calling for an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas during a procession celebrating the arrival of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem for Christmas in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the Occupied West Bank.

Young people march in the West Bank. See also The Communications and Digital Government Authority circulates the "Kashef" service to all companies registered in the country

Australia, the first to celebrate Concerts and celebrations after the arrival of Christmas. This was the atmosphere in Australia, one of the first countries to celebrate this holiday in which gifts, songs and joy bring together hundreds of people.

In Japan the holiday has no religious meaning Fried chicken, strawberry cream pies and couple dates characterize Christmas in Japan, where only 1.5 percent of the population is Christian. The Japanese country celebrates these holidays without religious meaning, but in November its cities light up even more if possible and certain squares in large cities host European-inspired Christmas markets during December that bring with them the aroma of mulled wine.