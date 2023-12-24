Researchers from Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital followed recipients of the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine and analyzed the antibody response to different variants of SARS-CoV-2. The results show a surprisingly strong response to the variants omicron now dominant and highly mutated.

The results of the study were published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

New Covid19 vaccine: here's how it works

The ongoing COMMUNITY study, which began in spring 2020 with regular testing of 2,149 staff at Danderyd Hospital, recently published results from the autumn phase of the study. Twenty-four participants were enrolled in this study, most of whom were over 64 years of age and had received four or five previous vaccine doses

Previous COVID-19 vaccine updates included both the original SARS-CoV-2 and omicron variants. However, they triggered a much stronger antibody response to the former than to the latter. Omicron variants are now dominant globally, and the sharp increase in the XBB variant of omicron and its subvariants has prompted the development of vaccines for these strains. However, other variants, including the highly mutated BA.2.86, have since taken over, and scientists are not sure whether the new vaccine protects against them as well.

The results of this study now show that the new updated COVID-19 vaccine provides a 10-fold increase in antibodies not only against XBB but also against newer, more mutated strains, such as BA.2.86.

“It is great to see that the new updated vaccine induces such a large antibody response,” says Charlotte Thålin, researcher at the Karolinska Institutet, Department of Clinical Sciences, Danderyd Hospital, MD at Danderyd Hospital and lead investigator of the COMMUNITY study on where tests on the new vaccine were conducted.

“Previous updates failed to shift the response towards omicron and new variants, as they adapted to the original virus. The broad response we are seeing now is likely due to the fact that the new vaccine only targets omicron, which differs significantly from the original virus.”

“We are seeing a sharper increase than we hoped for in neutralizing antibodies against all the new variants we have tested,” says first author of the study on the new vaccine Ulrika Marking, PhD student at the Karolinska Institutet, Department of Clinical Sciences, Danderyd Hospital.

“This strongly suggests that the new vaccine also provides cross-protection against new variants and supports the recommendation that older adults and people in the flu and COVID-19 risk group should get vaccinated.”

The COMMUNITY study is conducted in collaboration between Danderyd Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, the Swedish Public Health Agency, Uppsala University and SciLifeLab.