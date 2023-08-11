Friday, August 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: the last thing that is known about the murder of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in World
0
LIVE: the last thing that is known about the murder of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio

Close


Close

There are six Colombians captured as suspected of being the material authors.

Ecuador decreed this Thursday the state of emergency for the assassination of the presidential candidate.

The assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has caused a stir throughout the region, especially due to the latest revelations about the case.

Villavicencio, second in intention to vote for the August 20 elections, died this Wednesday after being hit by several shots while leaving the Anderson school coliseum in Quito. The Ecuadorian Police reported the capture of six Colombians that they had something to do with the crime.

The country declared a state of emergency on Thursday and will receive help from the FBI to investigate the murder. Know the minute by minute of the last thing that is known about the case.

See also  The EU signs agreements with Argentina, Ecuador, Honduras and El Salvador

Gustavo Bolívar gave his hypotheses of the crime

The candidate for mayor of Bogotá spoke on Twitter that it seems like a fact with accomplices within security.

“The Ecuadorian extreme right, presumably allied with drug trafficking, knowing that it will lose power at the hands of correismo, is the greatest beneficiary of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, whom the right wing in power had to protect,” wrote.

The politician said that people can draw their own conclusions and asked: Who is convenient for the assassination?

Claudia López, mayoress of Bogotá, spoke

López wrote on his Twitter account that he showed his “pain and solidarity with Ecuador and all its citizens”, and took the opportunity to announce that he will redouble the measures of his security scheme.

The FBI will arrive in Ecuador to support the investigation

President Guillermo Lasso requested the support of the FBI to continue the investigation of the case. A delegation from said federal office is expected to arrive in Ecuador in the next few hours.

Also read in EL TIEMPO:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#LIVE #murder #candidate #Fernando #Villavicencio

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Correa wants to keep Inter, but this blocks the Nerazzurri market

Correa wants to keep Inter, but this blocks the Nerazzurri market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result