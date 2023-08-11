LIVE: the last thing that is known about the murder of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
There are six Colombians captured as suspected of being the material authors.
EFE/ José Jácome
Ecuador decreed this Thursday the state of emergency for the assassination of the presidential candidate.
The assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has caused a stir throughout the region, especially due to the latest revelations about the case.
Villavicencio, second in intention to vote for the August 20 elections, died this Wednesday after being hit by several shots while leaving the Anderson school coliseum in Quito. The Ecuadorian Police reported the capture of six Colombians that they had something to do with the crime.
The country declared a state of emergency on Thursday and will receive help from the FBI to investigate the murder. Know the minute by minute of the last thing that is known about the case.
ABOUT THE ASSASSIGNMENT IN ECUADOR
-2021 Andrés Arauz from the left led the polls. Eight days after the election, Prosecutor Barbosa appears to denounce him for links to the ELN and Gana Lasso.
-2023 Luisa González from the left leads all the polls to succeed Lasso. At 11…
— Gustavo Bolívar (@GustavoBolivar) August 10, 2023
Gustavo Bolívar gave his hypotheses of the crime
The candidate for mayor of Bogotá spoke on Twitter that it seems like a fact with accomplices within security.
“The Ecuadorian extreme right, presumably allied with drug trafficking, knowing that it will lose power at the hands of correismo, is the greatest beneficiary of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, whom the right wing in power had to protect,” wrote.
The politician said that people can draw their own conclusions and asked: Who is convenient for the assassination?
Pain and solidarity with Ecuador and all its citizens. Do not give in to the violent and criminals. Their citizenship, state and democracy will prevail. Count on our solidarity and support.
Shame that Colombians are involved in murders in Haiti and Ecuador,… https://t.co/CWkXDqn5Gn
— Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) August 10, 2023
Claudia López, mayoress of Bogotá, spoke
López wrote on his Twitter account that he showed his “pain and solidarity with Ecuador and all its citizens”, and took the opportunity to announce that he will redouble the measures of his security scheme.
Preventive detention for the 6 Colombians who could be involved in the death of Villavicencio
A judge ordered the entry into pretrial detention of the six Colombians who were detained by the police of that country on suspicion of the murder of the candidate on Wednesday in Quito.
I have requested support from the FBI for the investigation of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio Valencia. The US Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency accepted our request and in the next few hours a delegation will arrive in the country.
— Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) August 10, 2023
The FBI will arrive in Ecuador to support the investigation
President Guillermo Lasso requested the support of the FBI to continue the investigation of the case. A delegation from said federal office is expected to arrive in Ecuador in the next few hours.
