The Argentine is convinced he can regain the performance of Inter’s very first period, but the club would like to sell him to sign two forwards instead of one

Francis Sessa – Milan

His will is to stay in Milan, Inter would like to sell him but at the moment they have no concrete requests in hand. Joaquin Correa could be an important variable in the construction of the Nerazzurri attack to come: a sale of him would allow us to focus on two engagements and not just one, with a consequent expansion of possibilities in this delicate market phase. But, at the moment, a future away from Inter is not easy to imagine. He is in limbo, Tucu: he can be seen in the Nerazzurri, but there is an air of time running out.

correct yield — Correa's life is in Milan. And with "his" Inzaghi. But two years are considered sufficient to evaluate the work of Tucu, who scored only 10 times in 77 games played. And after the sprint start in 2021, with the double against Verona and then against Udinese, the Argentine sailed under the banner of inconstancy, causing the San Siro to moan. A little over a week from the start of the championship (Inter will play against Monza on 19 August) Correa is still the third striker available to Inzaghi, behind Lautaro and Thuram. When the first striker arrives, he will be fourth in the hierarchies.

no requests to the inter — Here, with only one place to fill, Inter are narrowing the circle of candidates for the role of first weight striker, with Taremi and Arnautovic rinks heating up hour after hour. Correa's failure to leave narrowed the field, but the club's hope is to find accommodation at Tucu to give Inzaghi another striker. In June there was talk of Turkey for him and in recent weeks of Arabia, but official offers to buy the Argentine (Inter would like a sale) have not yet arrived. A limbo from which, to date, it seems difficult to get out.