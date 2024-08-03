The starting grid

1st Row: Espargaro (Aprilia), Bagnaia (Ducati), Bastianini (Ducati)

2nd Row: Martin (Ducati Pramac), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Binder (KTM)

3rd Row: Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Vinales (Aprilia), Acosta (KTM GasGas)

4th Row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46), Miller (KTM), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

5th Row: Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse), Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse)

6th Row: Zarco (Honda LCR), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Quartararo (Yamaha)

7th Row: Marini (Honda), Mir (Honda), Nakagami (Honda LCR)

8th Row: Gardner (Yamaha).

The top 10 of the world

1. Bagnaia 222

2.Martin 212

3. Marc Marquez 166

4. Bastianini 155

5. Viñales 125

6. Coast 110

7. Binder 108

8. By Giannantonio 92

9. Espargaro 82

10. Alex Marquez 79.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the Sprint of the British Grand Prix Silverstonetenth round of the 2024 world championship.

The rules of the Sprint remain unchanged: the starting grid is established by the Qualifying, the scoring system remains identical and therefore 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth,

The Sprint will leave at 4:00 pm and will consist of 10 laps.

