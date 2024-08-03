AI increasingly inserted into the world of workto the detriment of human beings. Worrying numbers are arriving in the videogame sector with More than 10,000 people lost their jobs in 2023. A website about technology has collected statements that confirm the fact that video game companies are interested in this tool, preferring it to employees. Among the big names involved in the world of video games are Activision, Microsoft and EA.

Employee Testimonials

Wired US, via email, has collected various Testimonials from employees of video game production houses who said they were concerned if not shocked by the decisions made by their employers, increasingly fascinated by AI to the point of making drastic decisions, including staff cuts.

A Blizzard Entertainment employee, close to Activisionhe claims: “There is a lot of concern among artists in general about AI”. This is Molly Warner, who said she was concerned after receiving several emails from her then technical director Michael Vance about the tool’s merits. Another employee, also from Activision, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “Many 2D artists have lost their jobs and of concept artists who remained were forced to integrate AI into their work“.

IT’S AT,in February, cut its workforce by 5%, with EA CEO Andrew Wilsonwho a few months later said: “The fear of job losses is something we talk about a lot. Every revolution has led to a loss in the short term, and then a significant increase in job opportunities in the long term. Our hope is that AI will lead to the same opportunities.”

Andrew Willson, CEO of EA

AI increasingly widespread and over 10,000 layoffs

In 2023, according to the numbers, there will be approximately 10,500 people laid off due to the spread of artificial intelligence and a revenue of almost 200,000 dollars from these lost jobs.. Even the numbers of this year they are very worrying and exceed those of last year with 11 thousand people That they lost their jobs within the studiosGenerative AI systems are widespread in nearly every industry, and Microsoft shut down Tango Gameworks and Alpha Dog Games in May.

Additionally, a survey conducted by Game Developers Conference reported that 49% of respondents said their workplace uses such a machine, and four out of five participants expressed concern about the ethical consequences it could bring.