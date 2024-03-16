Independent Santa Fe seeks this Saturday the leadership of the Colombian League; However, in front they will have a tough team like Sports Tolima, who arrived in the capital with the same objective, to displace the Deportivo Pereira from the top of the standings.

The team of Pablo Peirano search the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín de Bogotá his fifth win in a row in the competition, he has not known what it is like to lose since a month ago, when he lost 1-0 against Pereira.

The first cardinal celebration against America. Photo:Mauricio León / EL TIEMPO Share

For his part, the Sports Tolima comes from a bitter pill in the South American Cup, tournament in which they were eliminated at the hands of Independiente Medellín after falling in the penalty shootout.

Both Santa Fe and Tolima arrive at the game on date 12 of the Betplay League With 22 points, the winner will climb to the first position in the table and will be partial leader while Pereira plays its match tomorrow against Golden Eagles.

LIVE from Santa Fe vs. Tolima