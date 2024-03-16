Northern Military District veteran Sidorov: scammers from Ukraine forced them to spoil ballots in elections

A wounded participant in a special military operation (SVO) from Gorlovka, Kirill Sidorov, said that Ukrainian scammers from call centers deceived him into stealing three million rubles and, in exchange for returning this money, forced him to fill the ballot box with green stuff in order to spoil the ballots. This was reported by the Russian FSB Directorate for the Donetsk People's Republic; the agency published a video Telegram– channel “DPR Defense Headquarters”.

According to Sidorov, he immediately contacted law enforcement agencies as soon as he realized that they were trying to drag him into a “criminal flash mob.”

The SVO veteran noted that this was a fraudulent scheme by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the attackers presented themselves as employees of the Central Bank, and also tried to gain unauthorized access to his account on State Services.

Sidorov added that such call centers encourage people to commit crimes at polling stations.

Earlier, the head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said that Ukraine and European states were involved in cases of damaged ballots identified during the Russian presidential elections.

The head of the Central Election Commission indicated that all calls demanding that ballots be spoiled came from call centers, many of which were located on the territory of Ukraine.