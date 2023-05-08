Monday, May 8, 2023
LIVE, River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, the Argentine classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE, River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, the Argentine classic


mouth vs. River

mouth vs. River

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

mouth vs. River

The traditional gaucho soccer duel is played this Sunday.

River Plate, leader of the Professional League Tournament, will play a new edition of the Argentine soccer superclassic against Boca Juniors this Sunday in the outgoing match of the 15th day of the contest.

It will be the 260th derby in a history that began in 1908 and that records 91 wins for Boca, 84 wins for River and 84 draws, with 334 goals scored by the ‘Xeneize’ and 313 goals converted by the ‘Millionaire’.

River arrives at this commitment with 34 points, six ahead of its guard, San Lorenzo, but after receiving a hard blow last Tuesday in the 5-1 win against Fluminense, for the third day of the group stage of the Libertadores Cup.

Boca, for its part, 16 units behind the leader River, managed to string together two wins: last Saturday 3-1 against Racing Club for the local tournament and this Wednesday 0-2 against Colo Colo as a visitor, for the group stage of the Libertadores Cup.

so goes the classic

3:30 pm
River:
Mouth

SPORTS

