Manchester United has lost 1-0 against West Ham on matchday 35 of the Premier League. A single goal from Benhrama in the 27th minute was enough for the locals to get three very valuable points in the fight for permanence. United, however, gets into trouble and their Champions League position is in jeopardy because Liverpool is in spectacular shape. This is the calendar that Manchester United has left to finish the 2022-23 season:
Wolverhampton have improved under Lopetegui’s orders, but they are still a team that leaves much to be desired. The 6-0 defeat against Brighton shows that they can be fragile in defense and can be three valuable points for United.
Bournemouth have turned their season around in recent weeks and are now 7 points above relegation. Despite this, that area is still very dangerous and they will not give away any game between now and the end of the season.
Recovery day in the Premier League, and brings us a great game. Chelsea plummeted in the standings and they don’t seem to find the winning formula, but they are still a highly respected rival and they will fight until the end.
The Premier League will come to an end for Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 28 and we will surely see the team led by Erik Ten Hag in Champions League positions. It would be a total bump for Liverpool to get ahead of them.
Manchester United’s last game of the season is a derby in style. The FA Cup will stay in Manchester this year, but both United and City will fight to win it over to their fans. Apart from qualifying for the Champions League next season, those from Ten Hag opt for this reward after a great season.
