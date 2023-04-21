Live: President Petro has already arrived at the White House for a meeting with Biden

The key appointment is today. Around 1:30 in the afternoon, President Gustavo Petro arrived at the White House. There, President Gustavo Petro and his US counterpart Joe Biden will meet privately for the first time.



Among the topics they will discuss are climate change and the protection of biodiversity, the energy transition, peace efforts, migration, drug policy, and trade and investment opportunities.

(You can read: Joe Biden, president of the United States, puts “heavy” for meeting with Petro)

The Colombian head of state, this Thursday morning, assured that the issue of extradition, for now, will not be put on the table in this conversation.

There is a high expectation in the country for what this meeting means for the bilateral relationship, especially in what has to do with the total peace project of this administration. Follow in this note the minute by minute of the meeting between the presidents.

1:30 p.m. Petro arrives at the White House President Gustavo Petro, at 1:30 pm, arrived at the White House. The first thing he will do is have a meeting only with President Joe Biden. Afterwards, an extended meeting with more members of both governments is expected. 1:10 p.m. Petro will be received by Biden at the White House Around 1:20 a.m. (Colombian time) President Petro is expected to arrive at the White House, in the United States. The idea is that first both heads of state have a meeting and then there will be an extended meeting. 13:00 'Successful meeting': David Racero The president of the Colombian House of Representatives, David Racero, spoke after the meeting with Pelosi. He stated that this favors "his support for Colombia and his openness to the agenda of the government of President Gustavo Petro." 12:20 p.m. The topics that Petro discussed with members of the Senate At the meeting, they assured that binational relations must be framed within three major issues: climate crisis and energy transition; peace policy, linked to the fight against drugs and security policy and finally, the fact that Colombia wants to be the vanguard in agrarian reform. (More information: Petro in the United States: this was the dialogue with Nancy Pelosi) 12:10 'Great friends': Petro, after meeting with Pelosi President Gustavo Petro shared a photo of the meeting with US Congressmen Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emeritus of the House of Representatives, and Jim McGovern. 12:07 President Petro with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. 10:00 Petro, in the United States Congress Before his meeting with President Joe Biden, President Gustavo Petro held a meeting with Nancy Pelosi, a member of the United States House of Representatives. There he was accompanied by congressmen Roy Barreras and David Racero and also by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva.

Aura Saavedra

POLITICAL WRITING

