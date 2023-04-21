PlayStation has closed a deal to acquire game developer Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Inc, it announced Sony Interactive Entertainment Thursday. Firewalkwhich is currently developing an untitled AAA multiplayer game for playstation 5 and pcwill collaborate with brands of PlayStation such as Bungie and Haven Interactive Studios to create constantly updated “live service” games for consumers of PlayStation.

Firewalk is the 20th studio to join playstation studios. The day-to-day operations of the Bellevue, Wash.-based company with a team of 150 will continue to be led by the management of Firewalkin collaboration with the External Development team of playstation studios. Firewalk was founded in 2018 by ProbablyMonsters CEO Harold Ryan as part of the independent video game company.

In April 2021, ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk established an exclusive publishing partnership with Sony. The finanacial terms of the contract were not disclosed. “Firewalk Studios is led by a world-class team that has extensive experience and is deeply passionate about creating exceptional multiplayer games that foster memorable shared experiences,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I am confident that the studio’s next project will be a solid addition to the portfolio of playstation studiosand his experience in live service and technology will be instrumental in helping to expand the reach of PlayStation“. “We have assembled an incredible team in Firewalk Studiosbuilt specifically to bring memorable multiplayer experiences to gamers around the world,” said the head of Firewalk Studios, Tony Hsu. “Sony Interactive Entertainment has supported our team’s vision from the beginning and with the incredible creative power of the ecosystem of playstation studios. This exciting next step will help us turn that vision into reality.”

Via: PSBlog