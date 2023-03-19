interview Ajax player Edson Álvarez: ‘I don’t care that people sometimes think I deserve red’

He cried alone in his room at the age of ten, wanted nothing to do with football five years later, but still floated to the top of Mexico. Edson Álvarez (24) glides in a monologue about his grueling path from Tlalnepantla to Amsterdam, where he became an indispensable link at Ajax with his poison. “If you fight all your life, you can’t change that style on the pitch.”