His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, called on everyone to participate in the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched today the project to endow one billion meals, an ongoing charity on behalf of the people of the Emirates and its residents. We invite everyone to participate in this campaign that expresses the values ​​of the people … and expresses Leadership values ​​… and express the values ​​upon which our state was based, may God protect it and perpetuate goodness and grace upon it.”