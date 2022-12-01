Vivo customers are reporting on social networks difficulties in accessing the operator’s networks this Thursday (1), a problem that is affecting several regions of the country.

according to website Down Detectorat 10:38 am there was a peak of 4,354 malfunction notifications on Vivo’s network.

The operator’s users report a lack of signal, which makes mobile internet access unfeasible and also prevents calls from being made.

So far, Vivo has not taken an official position on the failure in its network, but in a response to a Twitter user, the company said: “At the moment our systems are undergoing maintenance. We know the importance of connecting to bring us closer together, so we are working to resolve it as soon as possible.” Check the post:

Hi! Our systems are currently undergoing maintenance. We know the importance of connecting to get closer, so we are working to solve it as soon as possible. Thank you for understanding, I am available for any questions! — Vivo (@vivobr) December 1, 2022

Check out other complaints about Vivo’s “blackout”:

general erasure of @vivobr all over Brazil. There is no official announcement yet. TELL YOUR FRIENDS WHO ARE ALIVE because if they are alive they are not seeing this message :/ — Bruno Motta (@brunomotta) December 1, 2022

What hpuve? No internet signal and the connection does not complete. Blackout?? #Alive — Su🌻 (@Suelinha84) December 1, 2022

simply blackout — six-time champion hec 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@hicterico) December 1, 2022