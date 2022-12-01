Vivo customers are reporting on social networks difficulties in accessing the operator’s networks this Thursday (1), a problem that is affecting several regions of the country.
according to website Down Detectorat 10:38 am there was a peak of 4,354 malfunction notifications on Vivo’s network.
The operator’s users report a lack of signal, which makes mobile internet access unfeasible and also prevents calls from being made.
So far, Vivo has not taken an official position on the failure in its network, but in a response to a Twitter user, the company said: “At the moment our systems are undergoing maintenance. We know the importance of connecting to bring us closer together, so we are working to resolve it as soon as possible.” Check the post:
Check out other complaints about Vivo’s “blackout”:
