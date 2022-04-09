



[Motomondiale] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the fourth free practice session and of qualifications of the Grand Prix of the Americas, fourth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The PL4 will start at 20:30

20.20 – Qualifying for the Moto2 class has just ended. The pole was won by home idol Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) in 2’08.751, with him in the front row will be Celestino Vietti (VR46) and Aron Canet (Flexbox).

20.00 – As usual, the two parts of qualifying (Q1 and Q2) will be preceded by half an hour of free practice, the fourth session where the drivers will look for the best set-up in view of qualifying and the race. In the Austin morning the fastest was world champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who preceded Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) and Jack Miller (Ducati). Fourth place for the returning Marc Marquez (Honda), fifth for Bagnaia (Ducati). Aprilia, which won only a week ago in Argentina, will be forced to leave for Q1 with both Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales.