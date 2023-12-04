More than 950,000 dollars (more than 875,000 euros) has already been raised for one of the three Palestinian-American students who were shot in the US at the end of November. One of the bullets that hit Hisham Awartani lodged in his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. And for every dead Hamas fighter in the Gaza Strip, approximately two Palestinian civilians have been killed, Israel acknowledges. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

