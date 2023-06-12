Monday, June 12, 2023
LIVE: Millonarios wins in Tunja and for now is a finalist in the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 12, 2023
in Sports
LIVE: Millonarios wins in Tunja and for now is a finalist in the League


Millionaires vs. Boyacá Chico

Millionaires vs. Boyacá Chico

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Millionaires vs. Boyaca Chico

The match takes place at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.

Millionaires play the possibility of qualifying, with an anticipation date, to the grand final of the 2023-I League. Visit to Boyacá Chicó, in the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja. For now he is succeeding: he wins 0-1, with a goal from Álex Moreno Paz.

The Blues arrive in the capital of Boyacá as leaders of home run B, with 10 points, product of three victories and a draw. A victory or an equality would leave him ready for the definition of the title, on June 21 and 25. A defeat, on the other hand, forces him to defeat the DIM, on the last date.

Boyacá Chicó is the only team that can surpass it in the table: if they win, they will reach eight units and with that, they will reach the last date alive, in which they will play against the already eliminated América de Cali.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Boyacá Chicó and Millonarios

