LIVE: Millonarios wins in Tunja and for now is a finalist in the League

Millionaires play the possibility of qualifying, with an anticipation date, to the grand final of the 2023-I League. Visit to Boyacá Chicó, in the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja. For now he is succeeding: he wins 0-1, with a goal from Álex Moreno Paz.

The Blues arrive in the capital of Boyacá as leaders of home run B, with 10 points, product of three victories and a draw. A victory or an equality would leave him ready for the definition of the title, on June 21 and 25. A defeat, on the other hand, forces him to defeat the DIM, on the last date.

Boyacá Chicó is the only team that can surpass it in the table: if they win, they will reach eight units and with that, they will reach the last date alive, in which they will play against the already eliminated América de Cali.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Boyacá Chicó and Millonarios