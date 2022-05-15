It is a great celebration at San Siro for Milan after the victory over Atalanta which momentarily brings the Rossoneri to +5 over Inter as they await the match against Cagliari. Milan take leave of their fans in the best way possible in the last match at San Siro of this amazing season. The 73,000 fans chant “Pioli is on fire” and the coach dances on the pitch, cheering with the Curva Sud. All the players go under the Curva to celebrate the very important success and jump to the chorus “who doesn’t jump is the Nerazzurri”. Then the sons of Maignan, Kjaer and Giroud try their hand at shots on goal under the Curva Sud that accompanies the feats of the little ones with the wave