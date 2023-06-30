Friday, June 30, 2023
Live: majority of court judges vote in favor of declaring Bolsonaro ineligible

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in World
0
Live: majority of court judges vote in favor of declaring Bolsonaro ineligible

Close


Close

Bolsonaro

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The vote of two judges is still missing, who could request a review and postponement of the trial.

The Brazilian electoral court reached this Friday the necessary majority to leave the former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro ineligible for eight years for “abuse of power”, while the vote of two judges remains, who could request a postponement of the end of the trial.

The Superior Electoral Tribunal reached a majority of 4 votes to 1 in favor of condemning Bolsonaro for having questioned the reliability of the electronic ballot system with “false” information.

The case centers on an event with diplomats organized by Bolsonaro at the Alvorada presidential residence, in which he assured without evidence that he was seeking to “correct failures” in the electronic voting system with the “participation of the Armed Forces.”

(You can read: Jair Bolsonaro denies having encouraged the coup attempt on January 8 in Brazil)

In his speech, broadcast on public TV and social networks, this former Army captain said that the alleged vulnerability of the system could be used to manipulate the electoral result against him, something he repeated on numerous occasions during the electoral campaign against Lula. .

“What could be more serious for a head of state than, for electoral purposes, mobilizing the apparatus of the Republic to intentionally convey the idea that the Brazilian elections are not fair?” said magistrate Floriano Marques, who voted in favor. of a conviction.

See also  Jair Bolsonaro will no longer undergo surgery for intestinal obstruction

(In addition: Investigating judge finds Bolsonaro guilty and votes in favor of disqualifying him for 8 years)

Instead, his colleague Raul Araújo voted for Bolsonaro’s acquittal, considering that “the intensity of the behavior was not such as to justify the extreme measure of ineligibility.”
Follow the minute by minute of the new day of the trial against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro believes that he can be acquitted in Congress

Before the last day of the trial, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro affirmed that Congress has the autonomy to grant him an amnesty in the event that electoral justice condemns him to be ineligible.

Some of his co-religionists intend to present before Congress a project to restore his political rights in case he is convicted.

vote for the sixth magistrate

The magistrate concludes the justification of her vote and now Kassio Nunes Marques, a judge promoted by Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court and the TSE, of an ultra-conservative nature and who is said to be able to ask for more time to analyze the case, which would suspend the process for 60, votes. days.

Judge justifies her vote

Judge Carmen Lúcia Antunes affirmed that Bolsonaro disrespected the judiciary and the executive branch. In addition, she assured that Bolsonaro’s statements during the meeting with the ambassadors “put the electoral process and democracy itself at risk” in Brazil.

Sufficient votes to declare him ineligible

Judge Cármen Lúcia votes in favor of disqualifying the former president, forming the majority necessary for the conviction of Jair Bolsonaro.

With the vote, which will be justified below, a majority of 4 to 1 is obtained to leave the former president ineligible for eight years.

Minister begins her vote

TSE minister Cármen Lúcia begins her vote in the trial against Jair Bolsonaro.

TSE login

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), declares the last session open of the trial that analyzes whether former President Jair Bolsonaro committed abuse of political power and improper use of the media in a meeting with ambassadors last year.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*WITH AFP I GLOBO (GDA)

