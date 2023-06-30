Friday, June 30, 2023, 6:07 p.m.



There is no doubt that the work of a health professional is one of the most humane there is. In addition to treating illnesses or injuries, doctors and nurses are constantly in contact with the patient, witnessing their fears, pain and their worst moments. So much so that many times a relationship is generated between them that involves them on a personal level. In the case of nurses, it is very evident, since their job consists largely of accompanying and even entertaining.

That lesson has been learned very well by Ruth Molina, a nurse from Granada whose occurrence in the middle of the dialysis room has caused a wave of praise and applause on social networks. This professional, who defines herself as a “nurse with enthusiasm”, decided to organize a bingo for the patients who were on dialysis on her shift. To do this, she got a toy microphone, several balls and a few cards for the patients and she did not hesitate: she began to read the numbers in the most classic way: «Thirty and one. Three one. The two, the duckling ».

Thus, one after another, the nurse was taking numbers out of a bag and reciting them aloud with the occasional joke: «37. Three, seven, who will catch them ». In addition, between number and number she did not stop looking at her patients and worrying about them: “Loli, how are you doing?”, she asked one of them. “So-so,” she would reply, although without a doubt the woman was much more entertained during her dialysis session thanks to the improvised game played by her nurse.

The video of the moment was shared on social networks by José Carlos Igeño, a doctor who highlighted Ruth as “one of the biggest and smiling nurses in the world. A nurse who humanizes health care». Soon, many other users agreed with his opinion, as the video accumulates numerous comments praising his work: “How wonderful when people get involved and empathize”, “Things like this that heal life and the soul” or “How easy and with how little people are happy» were some of the responses.

In addition, other professionals in the health sector were encouraged to share experiences and customs that they carry out in their workplaces and that show that their work goes beyond professionalism and involves large doses of empathy and affection for patients. For example, the user @ AmandaFM09 assures that in her unit they celebrate all birthdays: “We have a hat in the shape of a cake and candles and that day we have a party.”