B.ubba Wallace was the second black to win a NASCAR race in the highest category. The 27-year-old driver from the 23X1 Racing Team of basketball legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin won the so-called YellaWood 500 on the Talladega Superspeedway on Monday when the race was canceled 71 laps before the end due to rain. The bad weather conditions had already led to the relocation by one day.

“This is for all the kids out there who want an opportunity and whatever they want to achieve, to be the best at what they want to do,” said the tearful Wallace, according to the AP news agency after his Success in the US state of Alabama. “Stay strong. Lead humble. Stay hungry. There were many moments when I wanted to give up. “

Protest against the southern flag

Last year, after the killing of the African American George Floyd in a police operation, Wallace had campaigned for a ban on the southern flag at NASCAR races – with success.

The flag, considered by many to be a symbol of slavery and racism, was widespread on the racetracks, especially at events in the southern states.

Wendell Scott won the only black victory so far in 1963 in Jacksonville, Florida, but according to US media he was not officially declared the winner until months later. Two months ago, NASCAR presented his family with the trophy for their victory at the time.