Customs | The EU and the United States are trying to come to terms with their long-running steel and aluminum dispute

If no agreement is reached by the end of October, the US will return heavy additional tariffs on EU steel and aluminum.

of the United States and the dispute regarding steel and aluminum tariffs, which has rubbed the EU, will try to find a solution today, Friday, in Washington, where a summit between the parties will be held. The EU is represented by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles MichelPresident of the United States Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump’s The steel and aluminum tariffs introduced in 2018 have been temporarily frozen for a couple of years, while a more permanent solution is being sought. The deadline is the end of October. If an agreement is not reached by then, the United States threatens to return an additional 25 percent tariff on EU steel and a 10 percent additional tariff on aluminum at the turn of the year. The return of customs duties also worries Finnish business life, as the effects would be reflected in the industry that uses steel and aluminum more widely.

The EU would likely respond by imposing additional tariffs on American products. The target could be products used by both industry and consumers, and the consequences would be harmful on both sides of the Atlantic.

On the agenda there are also other trade disputes between the blocs, such as the huge US stimulus package IRA that worries the EU. The United States has enacted large tax breaks and state subsidies to promote the green transition, but in the EU there are fears that they will distort competition. From Finland’s point of view, the acceleration of competition for state subsidies is a worrying phenomenon, because a small country does not have the courage to compete with economic giants.

The summit is also supposed to give a message about the commitment of the parties to support Ukraine. There is no disagreement about this.