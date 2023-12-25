Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Ahly qualified for the “Egyptian Super” final, after defeating Ceramica Cleopatra 1-0, in the semi-finals of the tournament hosted by the capital, Abu Dhabi, for the seventh time, and which is currently being held at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, and Al-Ahly set a date with Future for the title next Thursday.

Al-Ahly snatched the victory in “killer time”, specifically the fourth minute of stoppage time, through “friendly fire”, at the feet of the “substitute” defender Arthur, who accidentally scored his team’s own net.

Al-Ahly controlled the first half, and Ceramica was content with defending and relying on counterattacks that posed a threat to Al-Ahmar’s goal. In the second half, Ceramica returned to a good level offensively, although control remained with Al-Ahly.