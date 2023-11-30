Minutes before the truce expired, Israel and Hamas agreed on November 30 to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for at least one more day; In this way, the enclave celebrates its seventh day of pause in hostilities. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss extending the truce. At the same time, 17 Thai hostages released by Hamas have already arrived in their country.

The essentials this November 30:

Israel and Hamas agreed this Thursday to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for at least one more day “in view of the efforts made by mediators to continue the process of releasing the hostages,” Israel reported.

The United States Secretary of State arrived in Israel on his third trip to the region since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel; He hopes to coordinate efforts to extend the truce in the Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem, leaving at least three people dead according to Israeli police.

Seventeen Thai hostages released by Hamas arrived in Thailand, according to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There are already 23 citizens of that country released by the Islamist group, nine more still remain in captivity.

06:25 (BOG) Pedro Sánchez doubts that Israel is respecting International Humanitarian Law

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, stated this Thursday that, due to the number of civilian victims in the Gaza Strip, he doubts that Israel is respecting International Humanitarian Law.

“Because of the images we are seeing and the increasing number of children dying, I have serious doubts that (Israel) is complying with International Humanitarian Law,” the president said in an interview with RTVE.

. “What we are seeing in Gaza is not acceptable,” added the president.

06:10 (BOG) At least three dead after armed attack in Jerusalem

Two Palestinian attackers opened fire this Thursday at a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem, killing at least three people, according to information from the Israeli police.

The Israeli institution stated that “the terrorists arrived at the location by car in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a pistol.” The attackers came from East Jerusalem and were detained by off-duty soldiers and a civilian who was near the scene, Israeli authorities said.

05:40 (BOG) Blinken assures that the truce is “producing results”

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this Thursday that the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas “is producing results” and that Washington hopes it will continue for longer. “It is important and we hope it can continue,” Blinken said.

Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on the night of Wednesday, November 29, 2023. © via Reuters (pool)

Meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the American official said his country was focused on helping secure the freedom of hostages captured by Hamas.

At the same time, Blinken pointed out the achievements of the ceasefire obtained so far: “we have seen over the last week the very positive evolution of the return of the hostages home and their reunion with their families. And that should continue today. It has also allowed “an increase in humanitarian assistance to innocent civilians in Gaza who desperately need it.”

05:25 (BOG) 17 Thai hostages released by Hamas arrive in Thailand

A group of 17 Thais arrived in their country this Thursday after being captured by the Islamist group Hamas. According to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, those released arrived at the Bangkok airport. So far, 23 Thai citizens have been released by Hamas, nine remain in the group’s hands.

05:20 (BOG) Blinken arrives in Israel on his third trip to the region since the escalation of the conflict

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to meet with Israeli leaders seeking to extend Israel’s temporary truce with Hamas and increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In turn, on his third trip to the region since the escalation of the conflict, Blinken is expected to visit the occupied West Bank to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

05:10 (BOG) Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce in Gaza Strip for at least one more day

This Thursday, minutes before the agreement expired, Israel and Hamas decided to extend the truce in the Gaza Strip for at least one more day. In this way, they hope that the negotiating States will advance their efforts to work on the release of hostages held by the Islamist group in exchange for Palestinian prisoners who are in the hands of Israel.

A Red Cross vehicle, as part of a convoy carrying hostages kidnapped by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, amid a truce agreement, in the south of the Gaza Strip, November 29, 2023. REUTERS – IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

“In view of the efforts made by the mediators to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the agreement, the operational pause will continue,” reported an Israeli statement a few minutes before the truce in the enclave expired.

According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the initial agreements of the temporary ceasefire remain in place.

With Reuters, AP and local media