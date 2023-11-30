Mamba: women consider cleanliness and a pleasant smell important in partners

Most women consider cleanliness and a pleasant smell important when choosing a potential partner, while men pay attention to physique and weight. Such requirements were listed by Russians who participated in a survey of the dating service Mamba, transmit “News”.

According to the survey, 78 percent of Russian women consider cleanliness a basic criterion when choosing a partner for a relationship. Among men, this figure is lower – only 55 percent. Also, 58 percent of respondents pay attention to age and height.

At the same time, more than half of women (56 percent) considered it important for their future partner to have real estate. Slightly fewer Russian women (44 percent) consider buying a car to be their partner’s main achievement. Less than half of those surveyed consider a man’s high income to be important.

Men, on the other hand, single out higher education and knowledge of foreign languages ​​in women (65 percent spoke in this vein). Also important for men is the profession of a life partner (29 percent) and financial literacy (26 percent).

