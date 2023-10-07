Home page World

The Motel One hotel chain was the victim of a hacker attack in which a large amount of files were published on the Internet.

Unknown perpetrators penetrated the hotel operator’s internal systems and attempted to carry out a ransomware attack. However, thanks to extensive measures, the impact was kept relatively low and the business operations of one of Europe’s largest hotel groups were never at risk, according to the official press release.

Hacker attack on Motel One: scope and origin of the data leak

The massive hacker attack resulted in a large amount of files, including customer data, being published online. The data includes accommodation lists, private billing addresses, birth dates of customers, internal business figures and even cell phone numbers of Motel One employees. The data set captured by the hacker group ALPHV amounts to almost six terabytes. The data comes mainly from so-called “emergency lists” that the chain’s hotels create daily.

A Motel One Hotel in Düsseldorf. © IMAGO/Michael Gstettenbauer

Cyber ​​attack on hotel chain: Motel One’s reaction and measures

The hotel group, based in Munich, confirmed the hacker attack on September 30th on the online network X, formerly known as Twitter. On Instagram and TikTok There is still no official report on the incident. According to initial analysis, customer address data was accessed, including 150 credit card details.

The affected cardholders have already been informed personally. The quick immediate measures included hiring a certified IT security service provider and working with investigative and data protection authorities. The authority is currently examining the company’s deletion concept and whether the storage practices and duration meet the high standards of the GDPR.

Dieter Müller, the founder and co-owner of Motel One, whose data was also published in the leak, called on politicians to significantly strengthen cyber defenses. Data protection advocates warn that travel profiles dating back almost five years could be created based on the leaked data. This could reveal business relationships and private hotel stays.

Hacker attack on Motel One: Contact for those affected

Anyone who believes they may have been affected by this data breach or would like further information about the incident is asked to contact Motel One directly. A dedicated team is available to handle inquiries and provide support. Those affected can submit their concerns and questions by email send, according to the official press release. The company asks for your understanding if there are delays in responding due to the high volume of inquiries and assures that all inquiries will be taken seriously and processed as quickly as possible.