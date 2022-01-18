CORONAVIRUSAustralia is dealing with the worst corona outbreak since the start of the corona crisis. Since the outbreak of the virus, 1.6 million people in Australia have been infected. The vast majority, about 1.3 million, took place in the past two weeks. And parents of young children between the ages of 5 and 12 can expect a letter from today with an invitation for a corona vaccination for their child. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.