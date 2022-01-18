The government is working on refinancing the Covid cash even if “the costs are high”. Ongoing assessments on equating quarantine to disease

As well as the dear bills is knocking out thousands of small and medium enterprises Italian ( we talked about it here ), the Omicron race, the explosion of positive cases from Covid and the consequent restrictions are causing numerous difficulties to sectors already heavily affected by pandemic, in its most acute period. Let’s talk about: discos, ballroom, but also of cinemas and sports associations. Sectors for which the government would be moving, putting in place new interventions.

To reveal it is the Undersecretary for the Economy Alessandra Sartore than in an interview with Messenger announces that in the next law decree are expected refreshments, to a limited extent “to closed sectors by government measures: rises from dance, discos, but also sport and cinema and more generally the entertainment sector which have had a significant reduction in revenues. “Support is also coming to tourism.

As for the resources, “there is one certain space of a billion, net ofthe question expensive-bills. But I believe that in the end it will be more. “An intervention for the first three months of the year, with grants and a flat rate, explains.

The premise, he recalls, is that “with some exceptions, most of the economic activities are open. I understand the requests that come for support, but we must not forget that the 2022 will be a year of great investments. If anything, the real theme is to succeed in put them all on the ground“, says Sartore. Which refers” not only “to Recovery fund: “We have just approved a maneuver with a 30 billion deviation from the deficit. And then there is the complementary fund. And on the Pnrr we have 102 targets to hit. We need to focus on this. We cannot fail. ”

The undersecretary explains that “from the labor unions a strong request to refinance the Cassa Covid. There evaluation is in progress, but the costs are high “. Evaluations” in progress “also on the equalization a quarantine disease. Asked about dear bills and on the parties’ request for a budget gap, he replies: “At the moment there is no talk of it”.

